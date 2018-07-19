Disney Sees Ad Volume Gain As Upfront Deals Wrap Up

The Walt Disney Co.’s television networks recorded high single-digit increases in upfront ad sales volume across its broadcast, cable and kids portfolio.

Prices were up in the low double-digits on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis on ABC, according to sources familiar with the situation. Cable CPMs were up in the high single digit range.

For ESPN, live sports drove double digit increases in volume.

Disney’s ad sales operation were combined earlier this year as part of the company’s direct-to-consumer and international segment, led by Kevin Mayer.

Digital spending was up 25% on top of a 20% gain last year.

Disney introduced its Luminate suite of data driving advanced ad products just before the upfront and several advertisers—in categories including retail, auto and fast food—will be running test. Also in the advanced advertising area, addressable deals were up 120% from last year.