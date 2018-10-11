Disney Says Christmas Shows Bring Gifts to Advertisers

With Christmas just 75 days away, the Disney Media Networks has produced a study that finds that advertising in holiday-themed programming is effective, especially for brands that use seasonal themes.

According to Disney’s research, 61% of consumers said they prefer advertising seen in holiday programs because the programming is seen as more uplifting. This was particularly true among parents, members of generation Z and millennials.

The survey also found that 54% of consumers said they pay more attention to advertising in holiday programs.

One in two respondents said they were more likely to purchase products seen in holiday programs. Among fans of Disney Media Networks, there was a 25% lift in the likelihood of products being purchased.

Disney Media Networks fans outspend the average consumer on holiday gives by 30% and their spending levels are increasing 11% faster than the average consumer.

The study found that 51% said they were influenced by TV advertising, with a 20% lift among Disney Media Network fans.

One company that used a holiday-themed initiatives for its brands saw a 20% lift in purchases and a 20% increase in website visits, the report said.

Conveniently, the report notes that Disney Advertising Sales will help clients build custom creative programs.

The report also touts Disney’s 25 Days of Christmas, which has outgrown the Freeform cable network and spread to other parts of the Disney empire, as the No. 1 media brand during the holidays. No. 2 was Netflix and No. 3 was Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas.

The data was part of a report called "A User’s Guide to the Winter Holiday,” which looks at role of media, family and the effectiveness of advertising during the Christmas season.

Three sets of data was gathered in creating the report. Phase one was comprised of desk interviews with holiday experts being interviewed. Phase two was a national survey of 4,000 respondents. In phase three, in home interviews were conducted with more than 20 families.