Disney’s Maker and Fusion Ink Cross-Platform Pact

Fusion and Maker Studios, two companies under the Disney umbrella, have entered into a cross-platform partnership that hopes to expand the reach of both networks.

Fusion, the joint venture between ABC News and Univision, will launch a Maker branded programming block that will feature curated content from the multichannel network, beginning with a “Best of 2014” special. Additionally, Maker will work to expand the reach of Fusion’s online content.

“Maker has an exceptional track record for identifying talent and content that resonates with millennials in the digital space. We are thrilled to bring some of that content to our television audience,” said Fusion CEO Isaac Lee. “We expect this will be just the beginning of a powerful, dynamic partnership with Maker.”

Fusion was launched roughly a year ago (Oct. 28, 2013), while Disney agreed to acquire Maker Studios in March.