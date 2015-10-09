Disney’s ‘Lion Guard’ Sets Nov. 22 Premiere

The Lion King saga will continue Nov. 22 when the TV movie The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar premieres on Disney Channel in the U.S. and Canada.

The movie will be available the following day on Disney Channel on demand, Disney Junior on demand and the Watch Disney and Watch Disney Junior apps.

The animated series The Lion Guard will premiere in early 2016.

The Lion Guard introduces Kion, the second-born cubs of Simba and Nala of The Lion King. Kion grows up to become leader of the Lion Guard.

Max Charles provides the voice of Kion. Rob Lowe and Gabrielle Union star as Simba and Nala. James Earl Jones and Ernie Sabella reprise their Lion King roles as Mufasa and Pumbaa.