Disney Reorganizes Interactive Division

The Walt Disney Company has announced a major reorganization of Disney Interactive that will consolidate its Games and Media operating groups and named Jimmy Pitaro as president.

John Pleasants, who had been co-president of Disney Interactive along with Pitaro, will leave the company. He will work closely with Pitaro during transition and will serve as a strategic consultant.

The two had been named co-presidents in 2010, with Pitaro in charge of media and Pleasants heading up the games operations.

"Following three years of consistent operating improvement at Disney Interactive and a great partnership between John and Jimmy, we are now in a position to fulfill our original objective to consolidate our Interactive business under one Los Angeles-based leader," said Robert A. Iger,chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company in a statement. "With Jimmy and John's input, we have created an Interactive organization that is best structured to meet the demands of the fast-moving technology industry."

In announcing Pleasants departure, Iger also noted that "I thank John for his many contributions to Disney Interactive including building tentpole products like Disney Infinity and establishing the company as a leading mobile games publisher and appreciate his passion for bringing Disney experiences to guests on new platforms."