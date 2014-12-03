Disney Raises Dividend 34% to $1.15 Per Share

Coming off a record-setting fiscal year, The Walt Disney Co. raised its quarterly dividend for shareholders by 34%.

The new payout is $1.15 per share, up from 86 cents in the previous quarter.

“Disney delivered the highest results in its history in fiscal 2014, reflecting the extraordinary quality of our creative content and the unparalleled strength of our brands,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “We achieved record revenue, net income and earnings per share for the fourth year in a row, and we are delighted to be able to increase our shareholder dividend by 34% while continuing to invest for future growth.”

Disney’s earnings were driven by the success of the animated film Frozen. Its cable TV properties, including ESPN, also had a strong year.