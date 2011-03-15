Disney Promotes Levine To Disney XD GM
Disney Channels Worldwide has promoted David Levine to vice president of programming and general manager of Disney XD Worldwide.
Levine, who most recently served as Vice President,
Worldwide Programming Strategy, Acquisitions and Co-Productions for
Disney Channels Worldwide, will be responsible for the strategic
oversight of the multiplatform Disney XD and will focus on fueling its
continued growth.
Levine, who joined Disney in 2004, will report to Disney Channels
Worldwide president Carolina Lightcap in his General Manager role and,
in his program planning and scheduling role, will report to Disney
Channels Worldwide senior vice president of programming strategy Paul
DeBenedittis.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.