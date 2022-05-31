Disney Plus Sets September Premiere Date for 'Pinocchio' Live-Action Film in Teaser Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Reimagining of the iconic Disney film debuts September 8 as part of Disney Plus Day
Disney Plus Tuesday announced a September 8 premiere date for its live-action retelling of the classic Disney film Pinocchio as part of a teaser trailer for the movie.
The movie, which will debut as part of the 2022 Disney Plus Day celebration, stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evens, according to the streaming service.
Robert Zemeckis will direct the film, which retells the classic story of a wooden puppet who embarks on a trilling adventure to become a real boy. Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns serve as executive producers of Pinocchio.
Disney Plus said it will announce more Disney Plus Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars and National Geographic.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
