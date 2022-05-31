Disney Plus Sets September Premiere Date for 'Pinocchio' Live-Action Film in Teaser Trailer

Disney Plus Tuesday announced a September 8 premiere date for its live-action retelling of the classic Disney film Pinocchio as part of a teaser trailer for the movie.

The movie, which will debut as part of the 2022 Disney Plus Day celebration, stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evens, according to the streaming service.

Robert Zemeckis will direct the film, which retells the classic story of a wooden puppet who embarks on a trilling adventure to become a real boy. Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns serve as executive producers of Pinocchio.

Disney Plus said it will announce more Disney Plus Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars and National Geographic.