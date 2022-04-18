Disney Plus Rings Up Second Season of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
Animated series' first season finale debuts April 20
The Prouds clan will return to Disney Plus for a second season. The streaming service has begun production on the sophomore campaign for its animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in advance of the show’s first season finale April 20.
The series, a spinoff of the 2000s Disney Channel series, continues the hijinks of central character Penny Proud along with her family and friends. Cast members reprising their roles for the second season include Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Keke Palmer and Billy Porter.
The new season will also feature guest stars Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, Holly Robinson Peete, Jane Lynch and Courtney B. Vance.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive-produced by its creator Bruce W. Smith, as well as Ralph Farquhar and Calvin Brown, Jr.
