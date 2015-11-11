Disney Orders Pilot From ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Creator

Disney Channel has greenlit a new series pilot from Terri Minsky, creator of Lizzy McGuire, one of the networks early original hits.

The untitled, single-camera show has cast Peyton Elizabeth Lee for the lead role and will begin production in early 2016.

The show is aimed at kids, tweens and family.

Its main character is about to celebrate her 13th birthday, but it’s hard for her to have fun because her strict mother has been trying to prevent her from turning out like her older sister who dropped out of school as a teen. Things change when her older sister returns home.

After Lizzie McGuire, Minsky created Less Than Perfect and The Geena DavisShow for ABC and developed Finding Carter for MTV.

Minsky will executive produce the show with Michelle Manning, who also worked on Disney Channel movies Adventures in Babysitting and Teen Beach 2.