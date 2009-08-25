Disney To Offer Free Preview Of New VOD Service

Disney’s new subscription video-on-demand service, Disney Family Movies, will offer a free sneak peek to subscribers of Comcast, Charter, Cox, AT&T U-verse, Suddenlink and Verizon FiOS over Labor Day weekend. Free Disney movies will be available on demand from Thursday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 7 to subscribers who sign up with their program providers.



Actress Phylicia Rashad will host the free preview, which will offer a variety of Disney films including Mary Poppins, Tarzan and 101 Dalmatians.