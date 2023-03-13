Disney Names Sonia Coleman Chief Human Resources Officer

The Walt Disney Co. said it named Sonia Coleman as senior executive VP and chief human resources officer, effective April 8.

Coleman had been senior VP, human resources, for Disney Entertainment and ESPN. She succeeds Paul Richardson. Disney said Richardson is leaving the company after more than 15 years.

In her new post, Coleman will report to CEO Bob Iger and be responsible for global talent acquisition, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, cultural development, employee education, compensation and benefits.

“Sonia is widely respected across the company as a gifted leader and strong advocate for our employees,” Iger said. “Her proven expertise leading the human resources function for our general entertainment businesses and ESPN during a period of unprecedented transformation makes her the perfect choice to lead this function company-wide as we implement our new operating structure and position Disney to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. I also want to extend my thanks to Paul Richardson for his many years of service to the company and his contributions to numerous ongoing initiatives, including our Heroes Work Here veterans hiring program.”

Coleman joined Disney in 2008 as VP, human resources, for the company's consumer product unit. Before that she worked at The Children’s Place and the Home Depot. She was recently named a Multichannel News Wonder Woman of New York for 2023.

“It is truly an honor to be named to this role, and I am grateful for the confidence that Bob has placed in me,” Coleman said. “Disney is unrivaled because of the talent, dedication, and enthusiasm of our cast members and employees. They are the key to our success, and I look forward to being their greatest champion, in partnership with our exceptional HR teams around the world, as we move forward through the important company-wide transformation underway that will truly empower the people behind the magic of Disney.” ■