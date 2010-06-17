Disney Media Sales Names Ferro EVP

Rita Ferro has been named executive vice president of Disney Media Sales and Marketing.

Ferro will be responsible for leading the integrated team that sells advertising on The Walt Disney Co. platforms targeting kids, moms and families, including Disney Channel, Disney XD, Playhouse Disney, which is being re-branded as Disney Junior.

Previously vice president, advertising sales, Disneymedia+ since 2008, representing Disney properties in Latin American including television, radio, online, publishing, consumer products and studios, Ferro oversaw ad sales offices in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Miami, and its ad sales representatives in Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and Chile. She will be moving from Miami to New York.

She succeeds Tricia Wilber who was recently named Disney's CMO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.