Disney Makes $5M Pledge to Rebuild Notre-Dame

The Walt Disney Co. said it was pledging $5 million to help reconstruct the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was severely damaged by a fire.

“Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece,” said Iger.

Among its many animated movies, the cathedral is the setting for Disney’s version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, made in 1996.