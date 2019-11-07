Disney Lines Up Three Holiday Specials

Disney’s theme parks and cruise line get a starring role in three holiday specials on ABC and Disney Channel. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs on ABC Nov. 28, Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World is on Disney Channel Dec. 13 and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is on ABC Dec. 25.

The two-hour Magical Holiday Celebration, on Thanksgiving night, is hosted by Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton and Jesse Palmer. They set up at Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle in California. Viewers get a peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Dec. 5 at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios and Jan. 17 at Disneyland.

Sting, Shaggy, Portugal, The Man, Pentatonix, Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer perform.

Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World is a half-hour special on Disney Channel hosted by Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim of Zombies 2, and Matthew Morrison. Shaggy, Pentatonix and Disney Channel stars Issac Ryan Brown, Ruby Rose Turner and Kylie Cantrall perform at Walt Disney World and aboard the Disney Fantasy cruise ship.

Viewers will see Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which comes to Hollywood Studios in spring 2020 and Disneyland Park in California thereafter.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade goes for two hours on Christmas morning. Morrison, Bunton and Palmer host from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. There’s a parade down Main Street U.S.A. and a peek at Avengers Campus, coming to Disney California Adventure Park in 2020, and the Disney Skyliner gondola system in Florida.

Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix, Ingrid Michaelson, Ally Brooke, Portugal, The Man and Grace VanderWaal perform.