Disney Junior Sets ‘Lion King’ Sequel Movie & TV Series

Disney Junior has ordered a TV movie and series that will serve as a sequel to Disney’s 1994 animated classic The Lion King.

The Lion Guard picks up the story 20 years after the events of the original movie, centering on Simba’s second-born cub.

"The story of The Lion King has deeply touched families around the world since its original theatrical release 20 years ago,” said Nancy Kanter, executive VP of original programming and GM for Disney Junior Worldwide. We look forward to introducing a whole new generation of kids to both the Disney legacy characters and to new friends and heroes."

The film will debut in Fall 2015, with the subsequent TV series premiering in early 2016. The Lion Guard movie and series were developed by Ford Riley, who also serves as executive producer.