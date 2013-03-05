Disney Junior Renews 'Sofia the First' for Second Season
Disney Junior has renewed animated series Sofia the First for a second season,
Nancy Kanter, senior VP of original programming and general manager of Disney
Junior Worldwide, announced Tuesday.
Sofia the First airs
during Disney Junior, the daily programming block for preschoolers and parents on
Disney Channel, and its 24-hour channel. The show, produced by Disney
Television Animation, tops cable programming in the kids 2-5, girls 2-5 and
boys 2-5 demos.
"We are so proud of the strong connection
our young viewers and their parents have forged with Sofia," said Kanter. "While
she and her family live in a magical make-believe world, the storytelling and relatable
everyday themes have struck a chord with our audience and has created demand not
only for more stories, but to extend the Sofia
the First experience beyond the screen."
