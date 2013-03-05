Disney Junior Renews 'Sofia the First' for Second Season

Disney Junior has renewed animated series Sofia the First for a second season,

Nancy Kanter, senior VP of original programming and general manager of Disney

Junior Worldwide, announced Tuesday.

Sofia the First airs

during Disney Junior, the daily programming block for preschoolers and parents on

Disney Channel, and its 24-hour channel. The show, produced by Disney

Television Animation, tops cable programming in the kids 2-5, girls 2-5 and

boys 2-5 demos.

"We are so proud of the strong connection

our young viewers and their parents have forged with Sofia," said Kanter. "While

she and her family live in a magical make-believe world, the storytelling and relatable

everyday themes have struck a chord with our audience and has created demand not

only for more stories, but to extend the Sofia

the First experience beyond the screen."