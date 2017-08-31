Disney Junior Rebrands ‘Miles From Tomorrowland’ Series

Pre-school network Disney Junior will rebrand the third season of its science-themed animated seriesMiles From Tomorrowland under the new titleMission Force One,the network announced Thursday.



The series, created and executive produced by Sascha Paladino, will debut new episodes Oct. 16 on Disney Channel (9:30 a.m. ET), Disney Junior (6:00 p.m.) and the Disney Junior App, and will follow young adventurer Miles Callisto as he leads a highly skilled team of friends—each with their own unique abilities—on exciting outer space expeditions, the network said.



Celebrities making guest appearances during the new season include Yara Shahidi (black-ish), Felicia Day (Supernatural), and Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead).



For more, go to multichannel.com.