Disney Junior Promotes Kanter to Executive VP of Original Programming

The Walt Disney Company has promoted Nancy Kanter to executive VP of original programming for Disney Junior Worldwide. She retains her general manager title as well.

Kanter, who was previously senior VP of original programming, will continue to oversee development and production for all Disney Junior series. She joined Disney Channel in 2001 and lead the rebrand of Playhouse Disney into Disney Junior.

"Nancy's vision for Disney Junior has transformed it into a creative powerhouse for our youngest viewers and their parents, adding content that has captivated millions of new viewers -- and simultaneously creating vibrant new opportunities for every other line of business at the Walt Disney Company," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.