Disney Junior Orders Season Two of ‘Vampirina’

Disney Junior has ordered a second season of Vampirina, starring Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek and Isabella Crovetti as the Hauntley family, vampires who have relocated from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. The first vampire series for preschoolers, Vampirina follows Vampirina (“Vee”) as she faces the trials of being the new kid in town.

"Vampirina's relatable experience of a young girl trying to adapt and blend in with her new schoolmates, while also celebrating her own uniqueness, has resonated with our audience of young kids and families,” said Joe D'Ambrosia, senior VP, original programming, Disney Junior. “We look forward to sharing more stories about the loveable young Vee, her new friends and her fantastical world of dancing gargoyles, playful ghosts and cuddly werewolves."

Vampirina debuted Oct. 1. The series has delivered over 90 million views across Disney apps, VOD, social media and YouTube platforms, says Disney Junior.

Also in the cast are Wanda Sykes as Vampirina’s cantankerous gargoyle sidekick Gregoria and Mitchell Whitfield as playful ghost Demi.

Inspired by Disney Publishing's children's book series Vampirina Ballerina, written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, the series is produced by Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.