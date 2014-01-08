Disney Junior Orders New Seasons Of Three Animated Series

Disney Junior ordered more seasons of Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, and Jake and the Never Land Pirates, the network announced on Wednesday.

Both Sofia the First and Doc McStuffins have been re-upped for third seasons, while Jake and the Never Land Pirates was ordered for a fourth.

"Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins and Jake and the Never Land Pirates do what Disney does best — tell great stories with humor and heart," said Nancy Kanter, executive VP of original programming and general manager, Disney Worldwide. "We've seen these series connect with our audience around the world and across platforms in meaningful ways, and we have many more stories to tell. We look forward to developing new narratives that will put our charismatic princess Sofia, aspiring doctor Doc, and inspiring hero Jake into exciting new situations and locales."