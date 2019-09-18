Disney Junior Orders ‘Fancy Nancy’ Season Three

Disney Junior has ordered a third season of animated series Fancy Nancy. Season two debuts Oct. 4. The series is based on the books by Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser. It premiered in July 2018,

Fancy Nancy follows six-year-old Nancy, a high-spirited girl whose imagination and enthusiasm transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. “Nancy uses ingenuity and resourcefulness to exemplify that even if life doesn't always go as planned, it's important to make the most of each day and encourage others to do the same,” said Disney Junior.

Almost every episode features original songs showcasing a variety of styles.

The voice cast includes Alyson Hannigan and Rob Riggle as Nancy's parents, Mia Sinclair Jenness as Nancy and Spencer Moss as sister JoJo. The recurring guest voice cast includes Christine Baranski, Kal Penn, George Wendt and John Ratzenberger (the latter two were on Cheers together).

Fancy Nancy is executive produced and directed by Jamie Mitchell with Krista Tucker as series developer, co-producer and story editor. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.