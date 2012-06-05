Disney Jr. Greenlights Second Season of 'Doc McStuffins'

Disney Junior has greenlit a second season of its hit animated series Doc McStuffins, the network announced Tuesday.

The series about a little girl who can talk to and heal stuffed animals, will get a sophomore season run on both the 24-hour Disney Junior network as well as the Disney Junior morning block on Disney Channel, said network officials.

The series ranks as 2012's most watched cable series among kids 2-5 and the top preschool cable TV series among total viewers and women 18-49.

