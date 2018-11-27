Disney in Deal With Google on Advanced Advertising

The Walt Disney Co.’s Direct-To-Consumer & International division has made a deal to use Google’s advertising technology across Disney’s digital properties.

Disney said that using Google Ad Manager to deliver and optimized digital advertising will offer a premium offering to marketers.

Disney had worked with Comcast's Freewheel for digital advertising delivery.

The two companies will also collaborate on ways to create new ad innovations and develop next-generation solutions and technology across video, mobile apps and display advertising.

Disney has already invested billion of dollars in BAMTech, which will be the digital backbone for direct-to-consumer video products Disney is in the process of introducing.

Google has been angling to get into the TV advertising business, Last year, it introduced a streaming virtual MVPD YouTube TV.

“The Walt Disney Company and Google have both been at the forefront of transforming the advertising experience and we’re excited to continue driving the industry forward together,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman, Direct-To-Consumer and International, The Walt Disney Company. “As Disney Advertising Sales transforms how we engage the marketplace, delivering truly distinctive advertising solutions across our brands and media through a one-stop-shop, this agreement will ignite further innovation, help Disney grow our business and deliver an unequaled combination of quality, reach and value to our clients.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“People today want enjoy broadcast programming with the same control and flexibility they enjoy across the Internet,” said Philipp Schindler, chief business officer, Google. “With this new collaboration, we are bringing the best of our digital ad technology to Disney to power a new advanced video experience with ads that are relevant and seamlessly served on any screen or content, whether that’s on the web, in mobile apps, streaming through connected TVs, or for live events.

Through the agreement, Disney Advertising Sales will be able to offer advertisers optimized cross-platform delivery and performance measurement of digital video and display advertising across its entire portfolio of brands and properties, including those under the Disney, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar brands.

Google’s platform and technologies will also allow Disney Advertising Sales to improve the quality of the advertising experience on its properties for users worldwide, while delivering a streamlined process and greater value to clients, the companies said.

Google’s advertising technology will help maximize the monetization of a vast array of content types, ranging from long-form video-on-demand, to live streaming video, short form video, fast-changing news content (both video and text), fantasy games and more.

It also will enable improved personalization and enhanced understanding of cross-platform media use and engagement, the companies said.