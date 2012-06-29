Disney Extends International Oscars Telecast Agreement Through 2020

Disney Media Distribution has extended its agreement with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to distribute the Academy Awards internationally through 2020.

The current agreement was to expire in 2014. Last Feburary, DMD distrubuted the Oscars to over 225 international territories.

"Disney Media Distribution has been successful in securing distribution around the world for the Academy Awards, and we're thrilled to extend this partnership," said Academy president Tom Sherak. "The Oscars are an international event beloved by a global audience. It's a testament to the magic of Hollywood."

"We are excited to be able to extend our agreement to deliver the world's biggest celebration of entertainment to audiences around the globe," said Anne Sweeney, president, Disney/ABS Television Group. "We look forward to building on the foundation of our relationship with the Academy, and working together to reach new audiences on new platforms in the years ahead."

In 2011, the Academy and ABC signed a domestic rights agreement which also extended their contract through 2020.