Disney Earnings Higher From TV, Theme Parks

Walt Disney Co. reported an increase in second quarter

profits thanks to gains by its television properties and theme parks.

Net income rose 21% to $1.14 billion, or 63 cents a share,

from $942 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago. Gains related to the

acquisition of UTV Software, restructuring and impairment charges together

contributed 5 cents to Disney's second-quarter earnings.

Revenues rose 6% to $9.6 billion.

"With 18% adjusted growth in earnings per share, we're

pleased with our second quarter performance," Bob Iger, Disney chairman and CEO,

said in a statement. "We're incredibly

optimistic about our future, given the strength of our core brands, Disney,

Pixar, Marvel, ESPN and ABC, and our extraordinary ability to grow franchises

across our businesses."

Disney's media networks unit had operating income of $1.7

billion, up 13% from a year ago. Revenues rose 9% to $4.7 billion.

Operating income for Disney's cable networks, including

ESPN, rose 11% to $1.5 billion as revenues grew 2% to $3.17 billion. ESPN had

in increase in operating income because of higher affiliate and advertising

revenues. It also had higher programming and production costs. Ad revenues were

higher because of the timing of the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and some NBA games.

Disney's broadcasting operations, including ABC, registered

a 37% increase in operating income to $229 million on a 2% gain in revenue to

$1.5 billion. Operating income got a boost from lower programming and

production costs because of the end of the syndicated Oprah Winfrey Show and decreased daytime and news production costs

at ABC. The network had higher ad rates and revenues, offset partially by a

decrease at the TV stations unit.

Disney's parks and resorts unit had a 53% increase in

operating income to $222 million on a 10% increase in revenues to $2.9 billion.

The gains from TV and parks offset an $84 million loss from

Studio Entertainment that reflected the performance of the bomb John Carter.