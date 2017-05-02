Disney Digital Network Unveiled During NewFronts

The Walt Disney Co. unveiled the Disney Digital Network, which brings together several Disney-owned sites to help advertisers reach millennial and generation Z audiences.

Disney says the Disney Digital Network reaches more than one billion followers, has more than 300 social media channels and content that ranges from classic Disney characters to material from Maker Studios creators and influencers.

The new network was introduced during Disney’s NewFront presentation Tuesday.

Advertisers on the network can utilize Disney Co/Op, an in-house branded content service that brings together Disney digital storytellers with advertisers seeking custom campaigns.

Disney Co/Op can also help clients with social media campaigns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Anthology, which paired publishers with Facebook advertising insights.

“This network is our response to how our advertising partners have been telling us they want to engage audiences: with high-quality content, mobile formats including micro-content and short-form video, social media influencers, and diverse distribution options across all major platforms,” said Rita Ferro, president of sales at Disney-ABC Television Group. “We can now connect these opportunities with first-party data, proprietary insights, quality of service, and brand safety. This is something only Disney can deliver and we are excited to bring this incredible opportunity to the advertising community.”

Among the Disney digital properties included in the new network are: Oh My Disney, Disney Style, Disney Family, Babble, Polaris, StarWars.com and the Star Wars app.

In addition to those, the network includes more than 300 social channels for all of Disney’s stories, characters ranging from Mickey Mouse to the Muppets, and brands.

The network will bring classic Disney stories to social feeds around the world every day, providing a daily connection with fans, the company said.

New programming is being created for the Disney Digital Network in 2017.

Here are some of the new titles: