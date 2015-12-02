Disney Declares Stock Dividend of 71 Cents

The Walt Disney Co., which began paying dividends to stock holders on a semi-annual basis earlier this year, declared a cash payment of 71 cents a share for the second half of fiscal 2015.

Together with the 66 cent a share dividend paid in July, Disney’s annual payments to shareholders is up 19% in 2015 compared to 2014.

The company said that it will review its dividend plans following the end of fiscal years and will continue to pay shareholders on a semi-annual basis.

“Thanks to our unparalleled portfolio of global brands and franchises and our unique ability to leverage creative success to drive value across the entire company, fiscal 2015 marked Disney’s fifth straight year of record performance, and we are pleased to raise our dividend by 19% on an annualized basis,” said CEO Bob Iger.

Disney also that its annual shareholders’ meeting will be held March 3, 2016, in Chicago.