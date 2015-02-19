Disney Channels Worldwide's Cocchia Upped to Executive VP

Sean Cocchia has been named executive VP, business operations and general manager of Disney Channels Worldwide. He had served as senior VP and GM for the group since 2011.

Cocchia will continue to oversee strategy and operations for Disney Channels Worldwide as well as its franchise and brand management groups. He also is responsible for Disney media sales and marketing and Radio Disney.

"Throughout his tenure, Sean's strategic acumen and insights have been driving forces in helping to build our business to even greater heights," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channles Worldwide. "His deep understanding of how Disney Channels Worldwide connects to the larger Walt Disney Company has been a huge catalyst for that growth."

Cocchia has been with the Walt Disney Company since 1998, when he joined as a senior analyst in strategic planning. He went on to oversee business model creation and strategic plans for the launches of Disney XD and Disney Junior. In 2010, he was named senior VP and GM, Radio Disney.