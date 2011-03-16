Disney Channels Pitch ‘Time to Shine' Theme at Upfront

Disney previewed its expanded slate of 13 new original

series on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior at its annual upfront

presentation to advertisers Wednesday at Gotham Hall in New York.

Among the new series joining the kids' nets is ANT Farm on Disney Channel (premiering

in June), about a group of high school kids in a gifted program, martial arts

comedy Kickin' It on Disney XD, and

the Disney Junior animated series Oki's

Oasis, a preschool Western starring Mandy Moore (slated for a 2012 premiere),

and pilot 7D, about the seven dwarfs

before Snow White arrived.

The channels plan to up their number of original episodes to435 in 2011, a 30% increase from last year, as well as double its animation

output.

New series are also in production for when Disney Junior

becomes a fully programmed, 24-hour network in 2012. Those include animated

series Doc McStuffins, about a

six-year-old who heals stuffed animals, and Sofia

the First, a special and pilot about a commoner girl who becomes a princess

when her mother marries the King. The net has also greenlit a second season of Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

The breakfast upfront, themed "Time to Shine," featured

performances by Disney Channel stars Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), China Anne McClain (ANT Farm) and the cast of dance series Shake It Up on a stage decorated with giant balloons.