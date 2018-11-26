Disney Channels Name Corrigan VP, Engagement Marketing

Kristin Corrigan has been promoted to VP, engagement marketing at Disney Channel.

Corrigan, who had been executive director, brand development and integrated planning, will oversee teams responsible for campaigns for Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney XD, focusing on paid media, social media, events and promotional partnerships.

She replaces Kristin Moss, who left the company, and reports to John Rood, senior VP, marketing, Disney Channels Worldwide.

"Kristin is a true innovator who has had an incredible impact on the huge successes we have seen across Disney Channels, most recently building the strength of the Disney Junior brand and its hit series,” said Rood. “Her strategic vision makes her well-poised to lead the charge with our team in the ever-evolving world of engagement marketing."

Corrigan joined Disney Channel in 2009. Before Disney she worked on brand management for the Harry Potter and The Dark Knight franchises at Warner Bros.