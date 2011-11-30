Disney Channel's 'A.N.T. Farm' Gets Second Season

Disney Channel announced Wednesday that it has picked up a second

season of its comedy A.N.T. Farm.

The series, which premiered in July, has averaged an 8.1

rating and 2 million viewers in its target Kids 6-11 demo, as well as a 6.8

rating and 1.6 million viewers in Tweens 9-14.

A.N.T.

Farm follows gifted young musician Chyna Parks and her fellow classmates

as they experience high school in the A.N.T. (Advanced Natural Talents) program.

The series was created by Dan Signer, who also serves as executive producer

alongside Stephen Engel.

"Since its premiere, we have

seen kids and families connecting with the A.N.T.

Farm characters, music and comedy," said Adam Bonnett, senior VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. The talented cast, and

the creativity of executive producers Dan Signer and Stephen Engel, makes for a

winning combination of smart and funny storytelling."