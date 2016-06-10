Disney Channels To Air Shanghai Park Special

The Walt Disney Co. will mark the opening of its resort in Shanghai with a 30-minute TV special that will appear in prime time without breaks or commercials on four of the company’s cable channels.

Grand Opening Celebration of Shanghai Disney Resort will air June 15 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. It will also appear on each of those channels apps. On June 17, the special will appear on Freeform at 10 p.m.

Sofia Carson, star of Disney Channel’s Descendants and Adventures in Baby Sitting, will narrate the show. Mickey Mouse also will make an appearance at the property, which features the tallest castle at any Disney park.

The special was produced by Disney Parks in partnership with IMG. It will feature pianist Lang Lang (playing Let it Go from Frozen) and Chinese TV and movie star Sun Li. Disney says it will showcase creativity, choreography, acrobatics, costumes and technology in grand scale, with dazzling lights, Disney music, pageantry, special effects and fireworks.