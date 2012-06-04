Disney Channel Renews 'Shake It Up'

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of its dance

comedy Shake It Up, the cable network

said Monday.

Shake It Up

premiered in November 2010 and ranked as the top-rated series among kids 9-14

in 2011. In second quarter 2012 to-date, it is the top series among kids 2-11,

averaging 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Production on season three begins this summer. The 90-minute

special Shake It Up: Made in Japan

will premiere in August.