Disney Channel Renews 'Shake It Up'
Disney Channel has ordered a third season of its dance
comedy Shake It Up, the cable network
said Monday.
Shake It Up
premiered in November 2010 and ranked as the top-rated series among kids 9-14
in 2011. In second quarter 2012 to-date, it is the top series among kids 2-11,
averaging 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
Production on season three begins this summer. The 90-minute
special Shake It Up: Made in Japan
will premiere in August.
