Disney Channel Renews 'Jessie' for Third Season
Disney Channel has ordered a third season of comedy series Jessie to premiere this fall, the
network said Thursday.
Jessie stars Debby
Ryan as a nanny for a high-profile New York City family, and season three will
focus on the kids in her charge beginning to navigate young adulthood. The
series ranked as the No. 2 series with kids 2-11 and kids 6-11 during its
Friday time period in 2012.
The comedy was created by Pamela Eells O'Connell, who serves
as executive producer. Ryan is a co-producer.
