Disney Channel Renews 'Jessie' for Third Season

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of comedy series Jessie to premiere this fall, the

network said Thursday.

Jessie stars Debby

Ryan as a nanny for a high-profile New York City family, and season three will

focus on the kids in her charge beginning to navigate young adulthood. The

series ranked as the No. 2 series with kids 2-11 and kids 6-11 during its

Friday time period in 2012.

The comedy was created by Pamela Eells O'Connell, who serves

as executive producer. Ryan is a co-producer.