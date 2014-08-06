Disney Channel Renews 'Girl Meets World'

Disney Channel has renewed its freshman comedy series Girl Meets World for a second season, the network announced Wednesday.

The series, a takeoff on the 1990s series Boy Meets World, is cable’s top series among kids 2 to 11, Kids 6 to 11 and tweens 9 to 14. Production for the second season of Girl Meets World will resume in Los Angeles this November, according to network officials.

"The series swiftly became a favorite of kids and their parents, many of whom grew up with Boy Meets World," said Adam Bonnett, executive VP, original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide in a statement. "We're looking forward to watching Riley Matthews and Maya Hart make the world their own, as Cory and Topanga teach them life lessons along the way."

