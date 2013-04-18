Disney Channel to Reboot 'Win, Lose or Draw'
Disney Channel will be launching a rebooted kid-and-family
version of the game show Win, Lose or Draw, the network announced
Thursday. The show will be hosted by Justin Willman (Cupcake Wars) and
executive produced by Scott St. John (Deal or No Deal).
The game show, set to air later this year, will begin
filming in July and will incorporate an interactive drawing board and graphic
technology with physical challenges.
"We're eager to introduce a generation of kids and families
to a 21st century version of the popular Win, Lose or Draw, and are
confident its creative game play plus its incorporation of physical comedy will
complement our programming line-up," Adam Bonnett, senior VP, original
programming, Disney Channel, said in a statement.
Win, Lose or Draw originally aired on NBC from 1987-1990.
