Disney Channel to Reboot 'Win, Lose or Draw'

Disney Channel will be launching a rebooted kid-and-family

version of the game show Win, Lose or Draw, the network announced

Thursday. The show will be hosted by Justin Willman (Cupcake Wars) and

executive produced by Scott St. John (Deal or No Deal).

The game show, set to air later this year, will begin

filming in July and will incorporate an interactive drawing board and graphic

technology with physical challenges.

"We're eager to introduce a generation of kids and families

to a 21st century version of the popular Win, Lose or Draw, and are

confident its creative game play plus its incorporation of physical comedy will

complement our programming line-up," Adam Bonnett, senior VP, original

programming, Disney Channel, said in a statement.

Win, Lose or Draw originally aired on NBC from 1987-1990.