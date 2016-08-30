Disney Channel Plots International Rollout for Musical Mystery ‘The Lodge’

Disney Channel will have a multi-region premiere for its music drama The Lodge, a serialized mystery series inspired by the Disney Channel Israel series North Star. Produced in Northern Ireland, The Lodge will premiere Friday, Sept. 23, on Disney channels in the U.K. and Canada and Monday, Oct. 17, on the U.S. Disney Channel.

The Lodge will be seen in over 100 countries by the end of the year.

"Our global team marshals its creative resources to deliver compelling, relatable stories that entertain kids and families and reflect Disney brand values while transcending cultures and borders,” said Paul DeBenedittis, senior VP, programming and content strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide. "Our creative hub in London delivered an ambitious series that has it all—drama, mystery, singing, dancing and outdoor adventures including kayaking, mountain climbing and biking, all with a talented cast and relevant theme for kids, no matter where they live."

The Lodge is a production of Zodiak Kids Studios and stars young talent from across Europe.

The story centers on 15-year-old Skye who, after the loss of her mother, returns with her father to the family-owned country hotel where her mother was raised and befriends the locals. Her life is upended again when Skye learns her father plans to sell the lodge.

The show includes nine original songs related to the theme of "believe in yourself." The videos for "Believe That" and "Starting Over, Starting Now" are accessible on Vevo, with more videos being rolled out as fall progresses.

Lee Walters is the head writer, Raymond Lau is the producer, Steven Andrew is executive producer and Matt Bloom and Dez McCarthy are the directors.