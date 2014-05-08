Disney Channel Picks Up ‘K.C. Undercover’

The Disney Channel has ordered multi-camera spy comedy K.C. Undercover, the family friendly network announced on Thursday.

K.C. Undercover will star Shake It Up actress and recording artist Zendaya, who will also coproduce the project.

The laugher reunites Zendaya with Rob Lotterstein, who has signed on to executive produce the series.

"Zendaya and Rob Lotterstein are a powerhouse combination to produce Disney Channel's next action driven sitcom,” said Adam Bonnett, executive VP of original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. “This show has all of the Disney Channel attributes – family, friendship, humor and heart all from the point of view of an incredibly talented and relatable teenage girl."

The series, which is slated for an early 2015 debut, follows a high school math aficionado named K.C. Cooper (Zendaya) who is studying to become a spy.

"I'm excited to be working with Zendaya again,” said Lotterstein. “I’ve worked with her since she was 13 years old and have witnessed her blossom into such a beautiful, talented and funny actress. She truly kicks butt in this series – literally and figuratively.”

Corinne Marshall created the series, which comes from It’s A Laugh Productions, LLC.