Disney Channel to Pay Tribute to Patty Duke

Disney Channel will pay tribute to the late actress Patty Duke with several airings of an episode of its series Liv and Maddie that Duke appeared in.

Duke, best known for her Oscar-winning role as Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker as well as star of the 1960s series The Patty Duke Show, died March 29 of sepsis from a ruptured intestine.

She appeared in an episode of Liv and Maddie dubbed “Grandma-A-Rooney” that initially aired this past October.

