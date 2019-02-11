Disney Channel Orders ‘Zombies 2’ Movie

Disney Channel has ordered a sequel to its Zombies movie. Production for Zombies 2 starts in the spring. Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim reprise their roles as Addison and Zed, respectively.

Zombies premiered in February 2018 and delivered 12.8 million viewers, according to Disney.

"Zombies took our worldwide audience of kids and families by storm with its powerful themes and incredible music," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. "We're thrilled with the work of writers David Light and Joseph Raso and look forward to working again with the immensely talented Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, as well as our equally talented director, Paul Hoen, to bring a new chapter of Zombies to life."

The first movie followed a zombie football player and a human cheerleader as they worked together to unite the zombie and human communities of Seabrook. The sequel will pick up at Seabrook High where Zed and Addison continue to steer both their school and community toward unity, but the arrival of a new group of outsiders—werewolves—threatens to shake up the peace.

Zombies 2 was written by David Light and Joseph Raso. Paul Hoen returns to direct the sequel.