DisneyChannel Orders Third Season of 'Good Luck Charlie'

Disney Channel

announced Monday that it has renewed Good Luck Charlie for a third

season, which will premiere in early 2012.

Good Luck

Charlie

ranks No. 1 in its time period, and in July, delivered its second-highest rated

telecast ever in the 6-11 and 9-14 demos; 21% of its viewership also falls into

the coveted 18-49 demo.

Good Luck

Charlie

has also inspired a Disney Channel Original Movie, Good Luck Charlie, It's

Christmas!, set to premiere in December, which along with the main cast

will feature guest stars Debra Monk (Damages, Grey's Anatomy) and

Michael Kagan (Desperate Housewives).

The series stars

Bridgit Mendler, Jason Dolley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia

Talerico and Eric Allan Kramer.