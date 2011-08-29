DisneyChannel Orders Third Season of 'Good Luck Charlie'
Disney Channel
announced Monday that it has renewed Good Luck Charlie for a third
season, which will premiere in early 2012.
Good Luck
Charlie
ranks No. 1 in its time period, and in July, delivered its second-highest rated
telecast ever in the 6-11 and 9-14 demos; 21% of its viewership also falls into
the coveted 18-49 demo.
Good Luck
Charlie
has also inspired a Disney Channel Original Movie, Good Luck Charlie, It's
Christmas!, set to premiere in December, which along with the main cast
will feature guest stars Debra Monk (Damages, Grey's Anatomy) and
Michael Kagan (Desperate Housewives).
The series stars
Bridgit Mendler, Jason Dolley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia
Talerico and Eric Allan Kramer.
