Disney Channel Orders Season Three of ‘DuckTales’

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of DuckTales, which has its second season premiere Oct. 20. The series starts David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack.

Season two guest stars include Julie Bowen, Jack McBrayer and John Hodgman.

The animated comedy-adventure series chronicles the adventures of Duckburg's famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie, temperamental nephew Donald Duck and the trusted McDuck Manor team: fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and her granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer.

The original DuckTales series ran 1987-1990.

DuckTales is executive produced by Matt Youngberg, with Francisco Angones the co-producer and story editor, and Sean Jimenez the art director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.