Disney Channel Orders Season Three of ‘Big Hero 6’

Disney Channel has ordered season three of Big Hero 6 The Series, ahead of the animated series’ season two premiere May 6. Based on the sci fi movie that came out in 2014, Big Hero 6 The Series centers around the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech wiz Hiro, his robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred. They form the superhero team Big Hero 6 and protect their city from a range of scientifically enhanced villains.

Season two finds Hiro and the team “in upgraded super suits as they take on a variety of innovative villains, bio-engineered monsters and high-tech robots,” said Disney Channel.

The show airs on weekdays.

Season two guests voices include Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel), Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time), Jane Lynch (Glee), Jessica Pare (Mad Men, SEAL Team) and Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah in NBC comedy Superstore.

A trio of shorts begins a roll-out May 7 across Disney Channel, DisneyNow and Disney Channel’s YouTube channel.

Big Hero 6 The Series voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit and Jamie Chung.

Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi are the executive producers.

Disney Television Animation produces the show.