Disney Channel Orders Season 3 of ‘Elena of Avalor’

Disney Channel said it ordered a third season of Elena of Avalor, the animated series featuring Disney’s first Latina princess.

Elena of Avalor premiered in July 2016. Season two is set to debut this fall on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

"With this new season order, the creative team, led by Craig Gerber and Silvia Olivas, has some exciting surprises in store for Elena on her journey to becoming queen,” said Nancy Kanter, executive VP of content & creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager of Disney Junior. “We're looking forward to having our young viewers follow along on Elena's adventure, while also continuing to build the Elena of Avalor experience for them beyond the screen."

Disney says Elena quickly became the top TV series for girls ages 2-11.

The show is backed with a line of dolls from the Disney Story and Hasbro, which has sold more than 1 million units. Elena was also the No. 1 Halloween costume at the Disney Store. More toys and merchandise are on the way, including role play items from Jakks Pacific that will debut at the Toy Fair in New York.

The Elena character is also featured at Disney Parks & Resorts.

The series was created and is executive produced by Craig Gerber.

It stars Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena; Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel; Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown and Carlos Alazraqui as the Jaquins; Emiliano Díez as Francisco; Julia Vera as Luisa; Christian Lanz as Chancellor Esteban; Jillian Rose Reed as Naomi; Joseph Haro as Mateo; Jorge Diaz as Gabe; Keith Ferguson as Zuzo; and Joe Nunez as Armando. Recurring guest voices include: Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Rich Sommer, Justina Machado and Jaime Camil.