Disney Channel Orders Original Series ‘Amphibia’ and ‘The Owl House’

Disney Channel has ordered a pair of original animated series, Amphibia, from Matt Braly, and The Owl House, from Dana Terrace. Both are produced by Disney Television Animation and are slated to premiere in 2019.

Disney Channel also ordered a season four pickup of Star vs. The Forces of Evil.

"Amphibia and The Owl House are both set in wildly imaginative worlds and share hallmarks of great Disney storytelling, including fantastical elements and memorable characters,” said Eric Coleman, senior VP, original programming and general manager, Disney Television Animation. “Matt and Dana each bring a unique sensibility to their shows unlike anything else on TV right now."

A comedy, Amphibia chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne, who is magically transported to the fictitious world of Amphibia, a marshland full of frog-people.

The Owl House is a horror-comedy series that follows Luz, a self-assured teenage who stumbles upon a portal to the Demon Realm, where she befriends a rebellious witch and a tiny warrior.

Braly’s credits include Gravity Falls. Terrace too worked on Gravity Falls, and DuckTales.