Disney Channel Orders New Season of ‘Amphibia’

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of animated comedy Amphibia, which it calls a “frog-out-of-water” show. Season two begins July 11.

Brenda Song voices fearless teen Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a marshland full of frog people.

Matt Braly created the show and executive produces. The show is based on trips he took to Bangkok as a child.

Disney Channel will premiere a Saturday night animated block this summer, with new episodes of Big City Greens, The Owl House and Amphibia.

"Matt's vision, authentic storytelling and undeniable passion for his characters have brought the fantastical world of Amphibia to life for kids and families around the world,” said Meredith Roberts, senior VP/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels. “We are excited for viewers to follow Anne and the Plantars as they go on new adventures in season two and unravel more mysteries through season three."

Guest stars include Jenifer Lewis, George Takei, Kristen Schaal and Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery from Downton Abbey.

The new season features an homage to Gravity Falls, with guest voices from creator Alex Hirsch.