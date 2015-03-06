Disney Channel Orders New Comedy Series

Disney Channel has greenlit comedy series Best Friends Whenever.

Created by Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja architects Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Best Friends Whenever stars Landry Bender (Crash & Bernstein) and newcomer Lauren Taylor as teenagers who become unstuck in time after a science experiment goes wrong. They learn to time-shift through high school with the help of their neighbor, Deadtime Stories’ Gus Kamp.

Michael Kaplan (Dog With A Blog) will join Elinoff and Thomas as executive producer. Production for the series, set to debut later this year, will start this month.