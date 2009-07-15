Disney Channel Orders ‘Good Luck Charlie’

Disney Channel has ordered Good Luck Charlie, a multi-camera live action sitcom. Production on the new series will begin in August, with a premiere slated for 2010.



Charlie follows two teenagers, Teddy and Casey, who, with the help of their 10 year-old brother Gabe, pitch in to take care of their new baby sister Charlotte (aka Charlie), while their parents are busy working full time. Each episode will feature a “video diary” from Teddy, chronicling his antics so that Charlie can use it for advice later on in her life.



Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen (Suddenly Susan, What I Like About You) are the creators and executive producers, with Dan Staley (Cheers) also on board as EP.



Bridgit Mendler (Wizards of Waverly Place) stars as Teddy, with Jason Dolley on board as Corey, Bradley Steven Perry as Gabe with Eric Allan Kramer and Leigh Allyn Baker as their parents.