Disney Channel Orders Fourth Season of ‘Bunk’d’

Disney Channel has ordered a fourth season of comedy series Bunk’d. Production will begin on the new season in March. Phil Baker and Erin Dunlap will executive produce.

Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro and Will Buie Jr. are in the cast of Bunk’d.

“On the heels of a successful third season, we’ve decided that there is more fun to be had at Camp Kikiwaka!” said Kory Lunsford, VP, current series, Disney Channels Worldwide. “We are excited to gear up for another season with the campers from Woodchuck, Grizzly and Weasel cabins as they embark on hilarious new adventures, reunite with beloved characters and meet new ones.”

Pamela Eells O’Connell created the series, a spinoff of Jessie. Peyton List, Skai Jackson and Karan Brar starred in both series.

Bunk’d is from It’s a Laugh Productions.